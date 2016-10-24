Welcome to Lapland
Spanning 30% of Finland’s land area, Lapland is home to just 3% of its population. Its vast wilderness is ripe for exploring on foot, skis or sled. The sense of space, pure air and big skies are what's most memorable here, more so than the towns.
Lapland’s far north is known as Sápmi, home of the Sámi, whose main communities are around Inari, Utsjoki and Hetta. Rovaniemi, on the Arctic Circle, is the most popular gateway to the north.
Top experiences in Lapland
Recent articles
Lapland activities
Lapland Reindeer and Husky Safari from Rovaniemi
Your guide picks you up you from your accommodation (only central hotels and apartments in Rovaniemi). You will visit a reindeer farm, and receive detailed familiarization with the life of the reindeer and their daily work and relaxation. You'll have the opportunity to pass an exam on handling a reindeer sled and even receive a special “driver's license”. Take a seat in the sled and you are off. You can warm yourselves around a bonfire in a nearby hut, and enjoy a cup of hot juice. In this traditional Lappish hut you will be “baptized” according to all rules of the North.After your exciting reindeer adventure, you will be taken to a husky farm. Visit the home of these wonderful sled dogs, and learn all about them. After safety briefing and instructions, enjoy the excitement of riding a husky-pulled sled. Afterwards, enjoy coffee and sweet hot berry juice while you talk about the huskies and sled dog races in a warm teepee.Then, hop into your coach or minibus for a drop-off back in Rovaniemi, where your tour ends.
Lapland Husky Safari from Rovaniemi
Wrap up in winter layers and start your tour with a pickup from Rovaniemi. Hop aboard your car or minivan with your guide and admire the snow-blanketed countryside as you head for a local husky farm.When you arrive, meet an expert instructor who will explain the experience ahead. After a safety briefing, board your 2-person wooden sled, already harnessed with a team of eager huskies. Choose to stand at the back and drive your sled, or sit inside—it’s up to you, and you’re free to take turns sitting or driving. Get instructions on how to control your sled, learning how to stop and slow down your husky team with just a touch of the brakes. Sleds are easy to drive and most people master the art very quickly.On cue, hold tight as your dogs pull away and dash eagerly through the snow, falling silent as they run. Race in convoy along trails through the wintry forest and revel in the crisp, clear air as you travel, accompanied only by the sound of the dogs’ paws and your sled runners carving through the snow—it’s an exhilarating experience.After your 1.5-hour ride, return to the farm and enjoy a hot berry juice around an open fire. As you warm up, chat to the head musher (a person who drives or travels with a dog sled) and learn more about the friendly, hardworking huskies and how they’re cared for.Say goodbye to your four-legged friends, and relax on your journey back to Rovaniemi, where your tour concludes. Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Lapland Santa Claus Village from Rovaniemi
Wrap up warm and start your experience with a pickup from central Rovaniemi. Settle into your coach or minibus and drive to the starting point of your tour to board your snowmobile.On arrival, get a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person vehicle. Then, put on your helmet and set off with your expert guide leading the way.Whizz through the snowy countryside, following groomed trails and taking turns driving and riding pillion. As you carve through the ice and snow, breathe in the crisp Arctic air and fairytale scenery — it’s an unforgettable experience! Arrive at a reindeer farm and meet these gentle Arctic animals as you learn about how they're trained from the herders. Then, settle into your sleigh and enjoy an unforgettable reindeer-pulled sleigh ride around a snow-draped forest. Afterward, join in a fun Arctic Circle ceremony to celebrate your crossing into this polar region. Next, zoom back to the snowmobile center. Here, swap your snowmobile for a coach or minibus bound for Santa Claus Village, a magical, fairylit world of elf workshops, restaurants and shops set on a snow-coated hillside.Browse the quaint gift stores and mail a hand-written postcard — it’ll arrive with a unique Santa Claus postmark. You’ll also come face-to-face with Santa Claus himself. If your kids are young, encourage them to tell him what they want for Christmas. As the icing on cake, you’ll also receive your own personal Arctic Circle Crossing Diploma certificate, and dig into a hearty lunch at a cozy village restaurant. See the Itinerary for a sample menu. (Please bear in the mind that menu dishes change regularly and can vary widely).When the time comes, leave the village and travel back to Rovaniemi where your tour ends.Please note: In order to avoid long lines during the busy Christmas period, the lunch and the meeting with Santa might take place outside of the village. In addition, due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Northern Lights Tour with Campfire Folk Tales from Rovaniemi
You will be picked up from your accommodation point in Rovaniemi and transferred for a 2-hour excursion to a traditional Finnish tent with a campfire on lake shore. Return transfers, warm outfit for an additional cost (if the temperature is under -20 degrees outside), a professional guide, hot drink and snacks on fire and hopefully the main feature - the Aurora Borealis or northern lights - will make you feel the real spirit of Lapland!This secret spot is the best place to observe the northern lights as well as the Polar night's beauty. You will also enjoy snacks prepared on campfire and traditional hot berry juice and cookies. A plenty of legends and fascinating stories about the life beyond the Arctic Circle will be told by your professional guide. And if you are lucky the Fire Foxes will appear and lighten up everything around you!
Rovaniemi Northern Lights Photography Small-Group Tour
Experience the magic of Lapland as you embark on an unforgettable hunt for the amazing Northern Lights. The tour's focus is on the Rovaniemi area and you will travel by minivan. You start from Rovaniemi city center and begin with a meeting about our tour of the day. Your guide will give you a short briefing about current weather conditions, Aurora forecast and about the destination of the day.Northern Lights are always unpredictable and there is no guarantee that you will find them every night. You can however be assured that this tour will give you the best possible chance to find, experience and photograph these colourful wonders of the Arctic area. There will be a real-time information feed coming into the minivan. Based on the live feed, local weather and Aurora forecasts you can significantly improve your chances of finding Auroras. This means that if there's a clear sky and even a slight possibility to see aurora 100 km (62 miles) away, your guide will take the chance and drive you there. During the night, we normally go to 2-3 different locations which are always chosen according to local weather and photographic opportunities. Altogether we have over 50 locations from which we can choose the best ones for the night! After reaching our destination we will leave the minivan and continue on foot equipped with headlamps. We will walk through snowfields and darkness to reach the perfect spot in the middle of the nature. On the spot, we prepare our cameras for Northern Lights photography. Professional photographer is always leading the group and helping you with the settings to capture the photo of a lifetime!
Northern Lights Photography Tour from Rovaniemi
First, you will be transported from your hotel to the Safari Office to get the necessary equipment for the trip. Your destination is a 45-minute drive away from Rovaniemi. There you will end up to a large lodge just in the middle of the wilderness where you can find toilets and other facilities.Afterwards you will have a little walk up the hill where a comfortable tepee is waiting for you. You will make a fire in the tepee and enjoy warm beverages and barbeque while watching the sky. The guide shares information about Northern Lights and the old mythology around them. The arctic starry sky is very beautiful. Spot the Big Bear and Polar Star, Northern Lights often appear just under the Polar Star. Listen to the stories about local life and nature by living fire. Experience some Lappish shamanism and see your future with your great Aurora guides! Your guides reserve the right to change the start time of the safari in order to provide you with the best possible chance to see the Northern Lights.This Northern Lights trip has been receiving excellent feedback for years. This is because our Northern Lights spotting place is the best possible place where there are no other lights at all, northern sky is fully open and the weather is often clear even if it is cloudy or foggy in the town. Please be advised that you will still need some luck to see the lights because it is unpredictable even during the trip! Great surprises happen! The likelihood is about 80% to see some kind of lights.