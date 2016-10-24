Northern Lights Photography Tour from Rovaniemi

First, you will be transported from your hotel to the Safari Office to get the necessary equipment for the trip. Your destination is a 45-minute drive away from Rovaniemi. There you will end up to a large lodge just in the middle of the wilderness where you can find toilets and other facilities.Afterwards you will have a little walk up the hill where a comfortable tepee is waiting for you. You will make a fire in the tepee and enjoy warm beverages and barbeque while watching the sky. The guide shares information about Northern Lights and the old mythology around them. The arctic starry sky is very beautiful. Spot the Big Bear and Polar Star, Northern Lights often appear just under the Polar Star. Listen to the stories about local life and nature by living fire. Experience some Lappish shamanism and see your future with your great Aurora guides! Your guides reserve the right to change the start time of the safari in order to provide you with the best possible chance to see the Northern Lights.This Northern Lights trip has been receiving excellent feedback for years. This is because our Northern Lights spotting place is the best possible place where there are no other lights at all, northern sky is fully open and the weather is often clear even if it is cloudy or foggy in the town. Please be advised that you will still need some luck to see the lights because it is unpredictable even during the trip! Great surprises happen! The likelihood is about 80% to see some kind of lights.