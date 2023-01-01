Ranua's excellent zoo focuses almost entirely on Finnish animals, although there are also polar bears and musk oxen. A boardwalk runs past all the creatures, which include minks and stoats, impressive owls and eagles, wild reindeer, elk, bears in a big paddock (they hibernate from November to March), lynx and wolverines. Kid-pleasing attractions include horse rides, mini-karts, pettable domestic animals and adventure courses. Ice-cream stops dot the route, and there’s a cafe and lunch restaurant.

In November and from January to May, prices per adult/child drop to €15/13.50; in December, they rise to €18.50/16.

The zoo is 78km southeast of Rovaniemi on Rd 78. Up to six daily buses serve Rovaniemi (€17.30, one hour).