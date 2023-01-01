The highlight of this protected old-growth forest, 80km southeast of Rovaniemi off Rd 81, is the 16m-high Auttiköngäs waterfall. It's reached by a 3.5km nature trail, which winds from the car park and traverses a suspension bridge above the Auttijoki. Bird life here includes black woodpeckers, redstarts and crossbills, and, if you're lucky, grey wagtails and golden eagles. Next to the car park, a small hut has displays on log floating and the timber industry and a summer-opening cafe.

In summer you can forage for blueberries and lingonberries growing along the trail. Come winter, you'll need snowshoes to explore here.