Rovaniemi

Rovaniemi, Finland - March 5, 2017: Family riding husky dogs sledge in Rovaniemi, Lapland in winter Finland

©Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

Right by the Arctic Circle, the ‘official’ terrestrial residence of Santa Claus is the capital of Finnish Lapland and a tourism boom town. Its wonderful Arktikum museum is the perfect introduction to these latitudes, and Rovaniemi is a fine base from which to organise activities, visit Santa and generally get a taste for the Arctic.

  • Arktikum

    Arktikum

    Rovaniemi

    With its beautifully designed glass tunnel stretching out to the Ounasjoki, this is one of Finland’s finest museums. One half deals with Lapland, with…

  • Pilke Tiedekeskus

    Pilke Tiedekeskus

    Rovaniemi

    Downstairs in the Metsähallitus (Finnish Forest and Park Service) building next to the Arktikum, this is a highly entertaining exhibition on Finnish…

  • Arctic Snow Hotel reindeer at Rovaniemi's Arctic SnowHotel is in Lapland, Finland. Deepa Lakshmin/Lonely Planet.

    Konttaniemen Porotila

    Rovaniemi

    Meet reindeer (including adorable calves in season) and find out about their life cycle at this reindeer farm 7km northwest of Rovaniemi. Tours complete…

  • Santa Claus Village

    Santa Claus Village

    Rovaniemi

    The ‘official’ Santa Claus Village is built atop the Arctic Circle marker, denoted by a line painted on the pavement (Arctic Circle certificates cost €4…

  • Santapark

    Santapark

    Rovaniemi

    Built inside a cavern in the mountain, this Christmas-themed amusement park features an army of elves baking gingerbread, a magic sleigh ride, a carousel,…

  • Santa Claus Post Office

    Santa Claus Post Office

    Rovaniemi

    Situated within the Santa Claus Village, this post office receives over half a million letters each year from children worldwide. You can browse a…

  • Santa's Grotto

    Santa's Grotto

    Rovaniemi

    Santa sees visitors year-round in this impressive grotto, with a huge clock mechanism (it slows the earth’s rotation so that Santa can visit the whole…

  • Rovaniemen Kirkko

    Rovaniemen Kirkko

    Rovaniemi

    Completed in 1950, this church replaced the one destroyed during WWII. The impressively large fresco behind the altar depicts a Christ figure emerging…

Festivals & Events

Santa's there but there isn't much snow in Lapland this Christmas

Nov 27, 2018 • 1 min read

