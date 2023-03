Santa sees visitors year-round in this impressive grotto, with a huge clock mechanism (it slows the earth’s rotation so that Santa can visit the whole world’s children on Christmas Eve). The portly saint is quite a linguist, and an old hand at chatting with kids and adults alike.

A private chat (around two minutes) is absolutely free, but you can’t photograph the moment, and official photos of your visit start at €25. You can also get a certificate of 'niceness' or of meeting Santa (each €10).