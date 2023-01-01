Santa Claus Post Office

Situated within the Santa Claus Village, this post office receives over half a million letters each year from children worldwide. You can browse a selection of the letters, which range from rather mercenary requests for thousands of euros' worth of electronic goods to heart-rending pleas for parents to recover from cancer. Postcards sent from here bear an official Santa stamp; you can arrange to have it delivered at Christmas time. For €4.45 Santa will send you a Christmas letter.