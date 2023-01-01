Built inside a cavern in the mountain, this Christmas-themed amusement park features an army of elves baking gingerbread, a magic sleigh ride, a carousel, an ice bar, a theatre, a restaurant and, of course, Santa himself. The most intriguing section is the gallery of ice sculpture. It lacks a bit of atmosphere in the summer season, though it’s cheaper. Tickets are valid for two days. Bus 8 linking Rovaniemi and Napapiiri (€4.25, 10 minutes, up to three hourly) stops here.

It's 2.5km west of Santa Claus Village.