The ‘official’ Santa Claus Village is built atop the Arctic Circle marker, denoted by a line painted on the pavement (Arctic Circle certificates cost €4.50). There’s a mixture of humdrum souvenir stands and classier shops, some selling Sámi handicrafts. Other attractions here include reindeer-pulled sleigh rides (on wheels in summer, traditional runners in snow; per adult/child from €18/14 for 400m) and Santa's Grotto.

You can also visit a husky park, and view ice sculpting and varying Christmassy exhibitions. There are Christmas-themed dining options; on-site accommodation includes cabins at Santa Claus Holiday Village, and the new Snowman World (http://snowmanworld.fi), with glass-sided apartments and a winter-only ice hotel complete with restaurant and bar.

Bus 8 heads here from the train station, via the city and airport (€4.25, 25 minutes, up to three hourly 6.30am to 6.30pm).