Devil's Churns

Also known as the Devil's Cauldrons, these 14 glacial potholes were created some 10,000 years ago by melt water from frozen glaciers and polished smooth by rotating rocks. Three of the potholes, including the largest, the Devil's Soup Bowl (15m deep with an 8m diameter), are the biggest of Finland's hundred-plus such formations. Metal staircases let you descend into several of the holes. The site is 25km southwest of Rovaniemi off Rd 926 on the slopes of Sukulanrakka at Rautiosaari.