Welcome to Switzerland
Look beyond the chocolate, cuckoo clocks and yodelling – contemporary Switzerland, land of four languages, is all about once-in-a-lifetime journeys, heart-racing Alpine pursuits and urban culture.
Great Outdoors
Switzerland's ravishing landscapes demand immediate action – grab boots, leap on board, toot bike bell and let spirits rip. Skiing and snowboarding in Graubünden, Bernese Oberland and Central Switzerland are winter choices. When pastures turn green, hiking and biking trails abound in glacier-encrusted mountain areas and lower down along lost valleys, glittering lake shores and pea-green vineyards. View the grandeur from a hot-air balloon or parachute, or afloat a white-water raft. Then there's those must-do-before-death experiences like encountering Eiger's chiselled north face up close or reaching crevassed ice on Jungfraujoch. Most extraordinary of all, you don’t need to be a mountaineer to do it.
Urban Edge
The perfect antidote to rural beauty is Switzerland's urban edge: capital Bern with its medieval old town and world-class modern art, deeply Germanic Basel and its bold architecture, chic Geneva astraddle Europe’s largest lake, party-loving Lausanne, tycoon magnet Zug and uber-cool Zürich with its riverside bars, reborn industrial west district and atypical street grit. Castles and craft beer, gigs and new-wave restaurants – you’ll find the lot in Swiss cities. And never has the urban been so close to the outdoors: within minutes you can reach nearby peaks, chill at waterfront bars with Alpine views, or enjoy invigorating swims in the Rhine, Aare and Limmat.
Alpine Tradition
Variety is the spice of rural life in this rich, earthy land where Alpine tradition is rooted in the agricultural calendar and soaring mountains are a dime a dozen. Travels are mapped by villages with timber granaries built on stilts to keep the rats out and chalet farmsteads brightened with red geranium blossoms. Ancient markets, folkloric fairs, flag waving and alp-horn concerts engrave the passing of seasons in every soul. And then there's the food: a hearty and flavoursome gastronomic celebration of gooey cheese desperate to be dipped in, along with velvety chocolate, autumnal game and air-dried meats.
Avant-Garde Culture
Ever innovative, the Swiss have always embraced the new and the experimental. Capturing the zeitgeist up and down the country are cultural venues, attention-grabbing architecture and avant-garde galleries. Bern's wavy Zentrum Paul Klee bearing architect Renzo Piano’s hallmark, Basel's Frank Gehry–designed Vitra Design Museum and astounding Fondation Beyeler, Lugano's Mario Botta–splashed centre and state-of-the-art MASI gallery, and Geneva's thought-provoking Musée d’Art Moderne et Contemporain in a revamped 1950s factory are just the tip of the cultural iceberg. Even in back-of-beyond corners of the Alps you'll encounter unexpected nods to modern aesthetics, contemporary art and fresh-faced design.
Jungfraujoch: Top of Europe Day Trip from Zurich
Board a coach at the central Zurich bus terminal and savor the scenery as you drive 2 hours south through Switzerland's beautiful Bernese Oberland to Lauterbrunnen. Here you'll hop on a cogwheel train for a ride up the Alps via the Kleine Scheidegg mountain pass.Climb up, up, up, savoring views of the towering mountains around you, until you reach Jungfraujoch. You're officially at the highest train station in Europe, at an elevation of 11,333 feet (3,454 meters)! At the Top of Europe, experience a breathtaking panorama of the Swiss Alps enveloped in eternal snow and ice.Walk through the heart of a glacier in the Ice Palace, overlook the Aletsch Glacier (Europe's longest glacier) from the sweeping Sphinx Observatory and spot the snow-capped peaks of neighboring France and Italy beyond. Grab a drink or a bite to eat at the panoramic restaurant if you wish.After your time at Jungfraujoch, ride the cogwheel train back down to Lauterbrunnen, where your coach awaits for the 1-hour drive back to Zurich. Arrive at the Zurich bus terminal in the evening.
Swiss Alps Bernina Express Rail Tour from Milan
What better way to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Switzerland and the Alps year-round than a ride on the Bernina Express? Known as the ‘Little Red Train,’ the Bernina Express was built more than 100 years ago to scale the majestic mountain landscapes of the Swiss Alps. This historical feat of engineering still climbs up the 7,330-foot (2,235-meter) high Bernina Pass along a UNESCO World Heritage-listed route.Depart by comfortable coach from Milan at 7am and enjoy a scenic bus tour to the Swiss town of Tirano, situated at the foothills of the Alps. Pass mountain streams and forested hills against a backdrop of steep, snow-capped peaks. When you arrive in Tirano at approximately 10:30am, you’ll have free time to explore before boarding the train.Your rail journey starts amid the palms and oleanders of northern Italy, taking you over the spiraling viaduct at Brusio and through the Bernina Pass into Engadin, arriving in St Moritz 2.5 hours later. Along the way you'll pass wild gorges and icy glaciers, cross soaring bridges and shoot through loop tunnels. This north-south alpine crossing offers eye-catching vistas of stunning scenery from your rail car. Capture photographic views of the Alps and its glacial lakes, and look out your window to watch the bright red train curve against a snow-speckled landscape (if traveling in winter). You’ll see impressive alpine valleys, lakes and waterfalls at almost every turn!When you arrive at the exclusive resort of St Moritz, disembark and spend about 1.5 hours in town. Flanking the shore of a beautiful lake in the middle of the Upper Engadin, St Mortiz offers an array of attractions and is famous for its winter sports as well as polo, golf, cricket and tennis. Set out on foot to discover the town’s elegance, perhaps stopping for lunch (own expense) or visiting a chocolatier before departing by coach at 4:30pm and arriving in Milan around 7:30pm.
Mount Titlis Day Tour from Zurich
After morning pickup from the Sihlquai Bus Terminal, travel in a comfortable coach over the Albis Pass and along the shores of Lake Lucerne to reach the lovely city of Lucerne. Stretch your legs as your informative guide takes you on a brief walking tour of Lucerne’s major landmarks. Afterwards, enjoy approximately one hour of free time during which you can take a closer look at the famous Lion Monument, Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge), Rathaus (Town Hall) or the distinctive Culture and Congress Centre.Your coach tour continues to the idyllic mountain resort town of Engelberg in the Swiss Alps. Board Rotair, a rotating cable car, to travel to the summit of gorgeous Mt Titlis, central Switzerland’s highest mountain. As you ascend to 10,623 feet (3,238 meters), take in marvelous 360-degree views of the sparkling blue-tinged glacial landscape and capture photos of giant ice boulders and deep crevasses. And now that the new gondola system has been implemented, you will spend more time on top of Mount Titlis as the new ride takes you up in a shorter time!Reach the top of Mt Titlis -- where it’s snowy year-round -- and enjoy 1.5 hours to try a variety of fun activities. Visit the Ice Grotto, a long ice cave, and ride the Ice Flyer if weather permits, a thrilling chairlift that takes you closer to the ice crevasses. Try sliding down a snow slide in the Glacier Park and walk across Europe’s highest suspension bridge for more stunning views from Mt Titlis. Or, simply relax on the sun terrace or have lunch (own expense) in your choice of several restaurants. Your action-packed day trip to Mt Titlis concludes with drop-off at Sihlquai Bus Terminal in central Zurich at approximately 7pm. In winter, from December to March choose the Snow Experience option! Your adventure will start in Trübsee station. Slide down the hill on snow tubes and try skiing once in a lifetime on the beginner slopes – definitely a memorable experience you shouldn't miss. A Titlis Snow Park staff member will provide the equipment and supervise the activities.
Jungfraujoch Top of Europe Day Trip from Lucerne
Meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned coach in central Lucerne in the morning, and head out of the city on a scenic tour into the magnificent mountain world of the Bernese Oberland. Surrounded by soaring mountain peaks in picturesque Lauterbrunnen, board the cogwheel train with your guide and enjoy a breathtakingly beautiful trip up to Kleine Scheidegg at the foot of the famous Eiger North Face. Soak up spectacular valley views, then travel onward to majestic Jungfraujoch at an impressive altitude of 11,333 feet (3454 meters) above sea level. This high-altitude Alpine wilderness sits in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps and takes pride of place on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. Visit the Alpine Sensation — a round-tour subway opened to mark the centenary of the Jungfrau Railway. Wander through the Ice Palace and take in panoramic views over the Aletsch Glacier (Europe's longest glacier) from your vantage point on the Sphinx Observation Terrace. On a clear day, you can see as far as the snow-capped peaks of neighboring countries! Travel back down the mountainside to the Alpine town of Grindelwald, then hop aboard your coach for the return journey to central Lucerne where your tour will come to an end.
Chamonix and Mont Blanc
Book your tour to include the services of an expert guide to enjoy your trip to the full, then hop aboard your air-conditioned coach in central Geneva and enjoy an unforgettable 90-minute drive through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. Situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc — the highest peak in both the Alps and Western Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters) — Chamonix is widely considered France’s most iconic Alpine town. For your Chamonix and Mont Blanc day trip, choose from the tour options below.
Mount Pilatus Summer Day Trip from Lucerne
Meet your guide in central Lucerne in the early afternoon and hop aboard your comfortable coach for the short journey to Kriens, at the foot of the imposing Mt Pilatus. On arrival, begin your ascent to the mountain’s lofty summit with a 30-minute panoramic gondola ride to the Fräkmüntegg terminus. Enjoy beautiful views over the rolling hills and lush pine forests below.At Fräkmüntegg, hop aboard the aerial cableway — a spacious and modern cabin with panoramic windows designed to give the feeling of flight. Continue your climb to the summit at a dizzying altitude of 7,000 feet, and take in spectacular views over the Alpine peaks and lakes from your vantage point on the mountain.During your free time atop Mt Pilatus, perhaps sit down to a high-altitude lunch among the peaks (own expense) or relax on the expansive sun terrace. Venture down the Dragon's Path and take the short hike around the summit to enjoy the amazing views.Take the world's steepest cogwheel train down to Alpnachstad, descending past trickling mountain streams and sheer rock faces toward the verdant, green meadows below. On arrival, conclude your tour with a picturesque 1-hour boat ride across lovely Lake Lucerne and enjoy the spectacular scenery from an entirely different angle. Your tour finishes at the end of the cruise in Lucerne.The Golden Roundtrip (ascent by aerial cable car, descent by cogwheel train, return to Lucerne by boat) operates between early May and late October. Between late October and mid-November the aerial cable car is under maintenance. In this case you will travel up and down Mt. Pilatus by cogwheel train. The boat on Lake Lucerne operates from early May until late October - if you are traveling when the boat is no longer in operation you will return to Lucerne by train and receive a complimentary lunch instead.