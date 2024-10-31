The week between Christmas and New Year’s can feel a bit like the twilight zone. The kids are out of school, your inbox is quiet, your fridge is full of leftovers, and you’re never quite sure what day it is.

This delightfully disorienting period – which some people have dubbed “feral week” or “Twixmas” – is one of the best times to plan a trip. Many people have this week off work, meaning the office will be empty anyway, and you likely won’t have any big meetings or deliverables. Plus, by vacationing between the holidays, you can squeeze the most out of your PTO. (And, after the hubbub of December, you could probably use a calm break before you dive into New Year's resolutions.)

Not sure where to go? Ditch the crowds and enjoy a stress-free, rejuvenating getaway with our round-up of the best laid-back destinations for a post-festive recovery.

1. French Polynesia

Best for tropical weather and gorgeous scenery

Vibes: Give the “winter blues” a whole new meaning by visiting this remote, tropical paradise in the South Pacific. As you explore the 118 islands that make up French Polynesia, you’ll be dazzled by nearly every shade of blue imaginable – turquoise lagoons, cerulean waves, azure skies and iridescent teal fish. French Polynesia is a little farther than Hawaii from the mainland US, and you’ll need your passport.

Do: Water is the main attraction in French Polynesia. Go snorkeling, take a surfing lesson, enjoy a sightseeing cruise, watch for whales, learn to scuba dive or just lounge on the sand with a fruity cocktail.

Eat: Pick up fresh fruits, vegetables and fish at the municipal market in Pape’ete, the capital of French Polynesia. This colorful, bustling spot is also a great way to immerse yourself in Tahitian culture and support local artisans and farmers. As you peruse the stands, snack on firifiri (a donut made with coconut milk) or poisson cru (marinated raw fish).

Stay: Wake up to views of Mount Otemanu from your private overwater bungalow at InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. After coffee, take a dip in the aquamarine lagoon off your private terrace before wandering over to the beach to take advantage of the free standup paddleboards, kayaks and snorkeling gear. Or treat yourself to a few nights at The Brando, the eco-chic resort on late actor Marlon Brando’s private island. With just 35 bungalows, this secluded retreat is ideal for recharging your batteries for the year ahead.

Visit beautiful Montreux and warm up after a hike with some delicious fondue. Getty Images

2. Montreux, Switzerland

Best for soul-warming fondue and serene lake views

Vibes: Montreux tends to be more popular in the summer – when it hosts famous cultural events like the Montreux Jazz Festival – but it’s just as dreamy in winter. Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, this picturesque town is part of a region nicknamed the “Swiss Riviera.” Everywhere you look, you’re surrounded by beautiful views – of the lake, the snow-capped mountains surrounding it and terraced vineyards climbing the hillsides.

Do: The skiers in your group can head to Les Rochers-de-Naye ski area, while the history buffs can take a tour of Château de Chillon, a medieval castle on an island in the lake that’s been standing since at least the 12th century.

Love rock-and-roll? Stroll along the waterfront promenade and take a selfie with Freddie Mercury's bronze statue (he absolutely adored Montreux), or visit the recording studio where Queen made six albums between 1978 and 1995. If you decide to come for Christmas, you can also catch the tail end of Montreux’s charming holiday market, called Marché de Noël.

Eat: No visit to Switzerland is complete without savoring a vat of warm, melty fondue. For a magical experience, head to the Mona Montreux hotel, which every winter opens a seasonal “Fondue Tube” – literally, a dining venue inside a glass-enclosed tube – where you can feast on traditional Swiss food under the glow of holiday lights.

Stay: You can’t beat the central location – nor the top-notch service and fascinating history – of Fairmont Le Montreux Palace. This belle epoque beauty has been standing guard over Montreux since 1906. If one’s available, request a room with a balcony overlooking the lake.

Climb aboard the Leadville Railroad to keep warm after a day of skiing. Getty images

3. Leadville, Colorado

Best for snowy landscapes and outdoor adventures

Vibes: While everyone else heads to Vail or Aspen, consider detouring to Leadville instead. This historic Colorado mountain town sits at 10,200 feet above sea level, which makes it the highest incorporated city in North America. It’s surrounded by towering, 14ft peaks – known as fourteeners – and the winter outdoor recreation options are virtually endless.

Do: Shred the slopes of Ski Cooper, a small but mighty local mountain with fluffy white powder and epic views of some of the state’s tallest peaks. When you need to warm up, climb aboard the Leadville Railroad for a scenic journey through the snow-dusted Pike-San Isabel National Forest or wander the National Mining Hall of Fame to learn about the region’s history. Catch a show at the glamorous Tabor Opera House, built in 1879.

Eat: Dinner at Tennessee Pass Cookhouse is more than just a meal; it’s an adventure. To get here, you’ll need to strap on a pair of snowshoes or skis and then travel about a mile into the forest. Once you arrive, you’ll be ushered into a toasty yurt heated by a wood stove and illuminated by candles and lanterns. Fuel up with a hearty, multi-course dinner before you head back out under the stars. If you want to stay overnight, you can also reserve a sleep yurt.

Stay: Travel back in time to when Leadville was a booming mining town in the late 19th century with a stay at the Delaware Hotel. Built in 1886, this stately property has more than 130 years of history within its walls. It’s cozy, comfy and centrally located on Leadville’s main street, Harrison Avenue. And, according to legend, it even has a resident ghost named Mary.

Get acquainted with all the rock memorabilia you can handle at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Pgiam/Getty Images

4. Cleveland, Ohio

Best for arts and culture and urban adventures

Vibes: You don’t have to battle huge crowds to get a much-needed dose of arts and culture. Perched on the southern edge of Lake Erie, Cleveland rivals much bigger cities when it comes to museums, performing arts venues and entertainment offerings. This friendly, mid-sized city in the Midwest also has a thriving culinary scene – perfect when you need a much-needed break from all the holiday cooking.

Do: Get in touch with your inner naturalist at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which is fresh off a $150 million renovation and expansion. Admire masterpieces at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, then contemplate the legacies of some of the greatest musicians who ever lived at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And though Christmas itself may be in the rearview, you can keep the spirit alive by visiting the house where A Christmas Story was filmed.

Eat: Cleveland’s dynamic, multicultural food scene is bringing punchy, international flavors to the Midwest. Hit up LJ Shanghai for Shanghainese, Ginko for Japanese, L’Albatros for French, Amba for Indian or Batuqui for Brazilian.

Stay: Check into Hotel Cleveland, a landmark property overlooking Public Square that recently got a $90 million makeover. Look for subtle nods to Cleveland’s history throughout the space, including vintage photos and murals.

Keep the festive spirit going with a visit to Salzburg's beautiful streets and Christmas Market. JJFarq/Shutterstock

5. Salzburg, Austria

Best for keeping the holiday magic alive

Vibes: Not ready to kiss Christmas goodbye just yet? In Salzburg, you don’t have to. This captivating Austrian city keeps its Salzburg Christkindlmarkt open until January 1st, so you can sip mulled wine in the warm glow of twinkle lights to your heart’s content. This year is also extra special because it’s the market’s 50th anniversary.

Do: See where renowned composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in 1756 and learn about his life and legacy at the Mozart’s Birthplace Museum. Then bundle up and take yourself on a self-guided tour of filming locations and historical sites depicted in The Sound of Music.

Eat: Become a part of the city’s culinary history and snag a table at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium. It’s been welcoming diners for at least the last 1200 years, which makes it Europe’s oldest restaurant.

Stay: You’ll feel like royalty when you retreat to Hotel Schloss Mönchstein, a real-life castle that’s been transformed into an upscale hotel. It may be chilly outside, but there are plenty of places to warm up – including the spa, which has a steam bath and a Finnish sauna.

Visit the sunken garden at Victoria's Butchart Gardens for a preview of spring. Engel Ching/Getty Images

6. Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Best for beautiful architecture and gardens

Vibes: With its mild climate, waterfront views, cozy spaces and Victorian architecture, the capital of British Columbia is an ideal place to mellow out between Christmas and New Year's.

Do: The summer blooms may be gone, but that doesn’t mean the Butchart Gardens are any less stunning. Take a contemplative walk in the fresh air along the 55 acres of winding paths, then head inside the Blue Poppy Restaurant for a warm preview of spring – complete with tropical flowers and waterfalls.

Eat: Spend at least one afternoon sipping tea at elegant spots like Abkhazi Garden, the Fairmont Empress, and the Pendray Inn. Grab a casual bite on the waterfront at Red Fish Blue Fish for lunch, then warm up with a savory bowl of pasta at Zambri’s for dinner.

Stay: Ever dreamed about selling your possessions and living on a boat? See if the fantasy lives up to the hype at Fisherman's Wharf Floating Bed & Breakfast, a tiny but efficient floating home with a front-row seat to the harbor – and the swans, seals and other creatures who call it home.

Blow the winter cobwebs away on a whale-watching trip in Newport Beach. Visit Newport Beach

7. Newport Beach, California

Best for mild temps and whale-watching

Vibes: No snow, no problem. Trade in the white fluffy stuff for mild temperatures, Pacific waves, palm trees, sunny hiking trails and sunset beach strolls in Newport Beach. You’ll miss the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade (which runs Dec 18-22), but you can still take a holiday lights cruise to see the bedazzled boats of Newport Harbor.

Do: In late December, you’ll likely catch a glimpse of gray whales heading south toward the warmer climes of their breeding grounds in Mexico. (You may spot sea lions, seals, dolphins and sharks, too.) There are lots of different tours to choose from – check out Newport Coastal Adventure because they use speedy, inflatable Zodiac boats that put you closer to the water and the action.

Eat: The light, fresh seafood at The Cannery is the perfect palate-cleanser for all those rich holiday meals. Plus, this 103-year-old repurposed fish cannery is a part of Newport Beach’s history.

Stay: With its coastal, nautical theme, Lido House provides the perfect backdrop for reliving the day’s adventure. For a bit more privacy and room to spread out, try to snag one of the five on-site cottages – be sure to sip a cocktail at Topside, the only rooftop bar in all of Newport Beach.