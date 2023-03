The shiny building impresses, with four stories of geometric black steel, though there's not a lot to see inside. The 2nd and 4th floors have the galleries; exhibits focus on an artist or two and change every six months. An audio tour of the architecture and installations is available by cell phone at 216-453-3960.

The giant silver hand sculpture rising up in the plaza across from the entrance begs for your camera. It's called Judy's Hand Pavilion, by artist Tony Tasset.