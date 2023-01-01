Rockefeller Park Greenhouse

Cleveland

Rockefeller Park Greenhouse is a city public park named in honor of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller Sr., located in Cleveland, Ohio. The greenhouse and its gardens occupy a four acres and opened in 1905.

The 1905 hothouse bursts with cacti, orchids, ferns and irises. On cold days the sultry rooms provide a sweet refuge, and you’ll likely have the place to yourself. Four acres of sculpture-studded outdoor gardens surround it.

As you drive to the greenhouse, keep an eye out for the Vietnamese Garden, Albanian Garden, Italian Garden and 28 other gardens that different cultural groups have planted. Some are quite elaborate, with fountains and statuary. They’re scattered along Martin Luther King Jr Dr and East Blvd. See www.clevelandculturalgardens.org for more information.

