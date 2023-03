This wide swath of shore is a local hot spot. It has lifeguards, cabana rentals (per day $20), paddleboard rentals (per hour $20), pick-up volleyball games and a beach bar with craft beers. Yes, the water is freaking cold, but that doesn't stop people from diving in for a swim. Beach parties with bands and food trucks take place on Thursday evenings in June, July and early August.

The surrounding park holds a running path, fishing pier and the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway.