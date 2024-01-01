Public Square

Cleveland

Cleveland's centerpiece got a makeover by the firm that designed New York City's High Line. The grassy expanse is a real gathering place now. Kids splash in the fountains, locals sit and read on the benches, and bands play in the performance area. Food trucks gather round at lunchtime on summer Tuesdays and an ice skating rink pops up in winter.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the shore of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum

    0.61 MILES

    Cleveland's top attraction is like an overstuffed attic bursting with groovy finds: Jimi Hendrix's Stratocaster, Keith Moon's platform shoes, John Lennon…

  • Interior of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

    Cleveland Museum of Art

    4.32 MILES

    Cleveland's whopping art museum houses an excellent collection of European paintings, as well as African, Asian and American art. Head to the 2nd floor…

  • Rockefeller Park Greenhouse is a city public park named in honor of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller Sr., located in Cleveland, Ohio. The greenhouse and its gardens occupy a four acres and opened in 1905.

    Rockefeller Park Greenhouse

    4.23 MILES

    The 1905 hothouse bursts with cacti, orchids, ferns and irises. On cold days the sultry rooms provide a sweet refuge, and you’ll likely have the place to…

  • Whiskey Island

    Whiskey Island

    1.17 MILES

    Whiskey Island floats at the edge of downtown, where the Cuyahoga River empties into Lake Erie. The area consists of a boat-filled marina, a raucous bar…

  • Edgewater Park Beach

    Edgewater Park Beach

    2.45 MILES

    This wide swath of shore is a local hot spot. It has lifeguards, cabana rentals (per day $20), paddleboard rentals (per hour $20), pick-up volleyball…

  • The Flats

    The Flats

    0.71 MILES

    The Flats, an old industrial zone turned nightlife hub on the Cuyahoga River, has had a checkered life. After years of neglect, it's on the upswing once…

  • Lake View Cemetery

    Lake View Cemetery

    5.2 MILES

    Beyond University Circle to the east, don't forget this eclectic 'outdoor museum' where President James Garfield rests in an eye-poppingly enormous tower …

  • Brandywine Falls

    Brandywine Falls

    17.37 MILES

    Long considered one of the main attractions within the park, this pretty spill of ice-cold water sits nestled in a wooden idyll, and can be accessed via a…

Nearby Cleveland attractions

1. Money Museum

0.22 MILES

Pop into this small gallery inside the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and you'll emerge richer than when you entered. Literally, since the Money…

2. World's Largest Rubber Stamp

0.4 MILES

The kitschy 'Free' stamp sculpture by Claes Oldenburg is a photo op favorite. Food trucks congregate around it and there are live music performances on…

3. Great Lakes Science Center

0.57 MILES

One of 10 museums in the country with a NASA affiliation, Great Lakes goes deep in space with rockets, moon stones and the 1973 Apollo capsule, as well as…

5. World's Largest Outdoor Chandelier

0.62 MILES

Hokey but true: Cleveland owns the world's largest outdoor chandelier. The 20ft sparkler, with 4200 faux crystals, dangles over Playhouse Square and has…

7. William G Mather

0.75 MILES

Take a self-guided walk on this humongous freighter incarnated as a steamship museum. It's docked beside the Great Lakes Science Center, which manages it.

8. Transformer Station

1.15 MILES

This provocative gallery partners with the Cleveland Museum of Art to showcase avant-garde paintings, photography and new media inside a repurposed…