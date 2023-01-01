Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland's whopping art museum houses an excellent collection of European paintings, as well as African, Asian and American art. Head to the 2nd floor for rock-star works from Impressionists, Picasso and surrealists. Interactive touchscreens are stationed throughout the galleries and provide fun ways to learn more. Download the free ArtLens app for additional content, including self-guided jaunts by theme. Free guided tours through the museum's highlights depart from the dazzling, light-drenched atrium at 1pm each day.

You can easily while away a morning or afternoon (or both) in here. Special exhibitions cost extra (usually around $10).