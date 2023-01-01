Pop into this small gallery inside the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, and you'll emerge richer than when you entered. Literally, since the Money Museum provides a bag of cash to take home (if only it wasn't shredded). Snap a photo of the hulking money tree, feel how heavy a cash-filled briefcase is, learn to differentiate real bills from counterfeit ones, and design and print your own currency. The exhibits are geared mostly towards kids, but adults will have fun, too.

The opulent interior of the 1923 building, clad in pink marble and crystal chandeliers, was modeled on an Italian Renaissance palazzo. You have to show photo ID and go through a metal detector to enter.