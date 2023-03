Remember the beloved 1983 film A Christmas Story, in which Ralphie yearns for a Red Ryder BB gun? The original house sits in Tremont, complete with leg lamp. It's for true fans only. Tours run hourly starting at 10:15am

Those who can't get enough can spend the night in the third-floor loft (from $395 per night) or next door at the Bumpus House (from $195 per night), modeled after the fictional home of Ralphie's hillbilly neighbors.