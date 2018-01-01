Welcome to Cleveland
Cleveland activities
Tremont Neighborhood Food Tour
Tremont, the historic yet continuously evolving neighborhood, features historic Victorian homes, preserved churches and acclaimed restaurants and bars, with the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park. Dating back to 1836, the neighborhood was originally incorporated as part of Ohio City before being annexed by Cleveland after the civil war. For generations, it was an enclave to immigrants from Eastern Europe; their influence can still be seen and felt to this day. In recent years, the neighborhood has seen serious growth and development, as it has become a food lover destination. Its architecture and culture remain.Your Food Tour may include the following: Authenic Eastern European cuisine Modern American with Pan-Asian influences Thai specialties Local craft beer Hand made chocolates
Little Italy Neighborhood Food Tour
The majority of Italian immigrants came to Ohio in the late 19th and early 20th century. Cleveland's Little Italy brought together these families that shared a common bond as they started a life in a new, exciting country.As the years passed and the community immigrated into the rest of the community, one thing in the neighborhood has never changed is the food. The best Italian and Italian American cuisine can still be found in the area, in restaurants all within walking distance of each other. Our Little Italy Food Tour will explore the Cleveland Italian culture that has existed for generations; its people, its philosophies, and most importantly its food. We will enjoy specialized dishes from a variety of restaurants; some long standing, some new to the area, while we take time to appreciate the contributions of Cleveland's rich Italian culture.Your Food Tour may include the following: Cheese fcured meats from a local italian market Housemade pasta Brick oven pizza Authentic Italian-American meatballs Food Network personality's favorite cassata cake Our dishes may evolve faster than our website, as we work to give you the best Little Italy Food Tour possible!
West Side Market Food Tour
The West Side Market has been serving the citizens of Cleveland for nearly a century. Its classic architecture, dedicated vendors, and rich history have made it the United States' best public market still standing.Our Food Tour brings you through the historic West Side Market to meet the long standing vendors, take in the history, and enjoy a variety of sumptuous cuisine as we visit 15 vendors throughout the facility.The West Side Market Food Tour will feature the following specialties:Apple TurnoversOlive Oil tasting and appreciationCleveland's Best hummusOrganic fruits and vegetablesMediterranean specialtiesMichael Symon's favorite beef jerkyTasting and appreciation of handmade almond, cashew, and peanut butterHandmade dessertsFresh squeezed juicesSpicy and sweet picklesCambodian specialtiesThe city's best falafelArtisanal cheeseDried fruits and vegetables
Self-Guided Cleveland Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Chicago and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Admission, in Cleveland
The Power of Rock experience features ground breaking inductee performances in a seat-shaking theater! Get that front row feeling for highlights of 30+ years of induction ceremonies. This epic hall of fame pays homage to our inductees through an immersive concert-quality production and a space for fans to share their own stories. Love is all you need to prove the everlasting power of the music, as celebrated in our special exhibit Summer of Love Turns 50. Another milestone being celebrated through the end of 2017 is 50 years since the start of Rolling Stone Magazine, the counterculture start up that rose to the top by covering the cross-section of music, politics and pop culture.Wanna know how we rock all year round? Here's a short list of our permanent, featured exhibits that help us show off our collection: Roots of Rock & Roll The Beat Goes On: an interactive exhibit to show who influenced your fav band as well their impact on those that came after Elvis Legends of Rock: featuring Guns N' Roses, David Bowie, the Supremes, Metallica, Michael Jackson, Parliament Funkadelic and many more Cities and Sounds: Motown, Psychedelic, Punk, Grunge... The unmistakable styles that put cities across the country and across the pond on the musical map. The Beatles The Rolling Stones Jimi Hendrix Our new “All Access Café” features delicious menu items from chefs Fabio Salerno, Jonathon Sawyer and Rocco Whalen. For all those day-trippers out there, we welcome hogs and low-riders right in front of our iconic building with a dedicated motorcycle parking area. Want to see what’s next up on our set list? Check rockhall.com/onstage for a complete schedule of daily events.