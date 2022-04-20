If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…
Lake Geneva & Vaud
Western Europe’s largest lake, known by the francophones who people its shores as Lac Léman but the rest of the world as Lake Geneva, is anchored by the city that claims it, wrapping around her southern shore.
Half the lake belongs to France and most of its eastern shoreline, but the rest of it is the pride of the Vaudoise, from where views across the lake onto the Alps are nothing short of spellbinding. Explorations into the Alps reward summer hikers with perfect air and unthinkable vistas. In winter, the region becomes a pricey playground for the world's ski-loving elite.
The shore-hugging rail journey from Geneva to Montreux, past the terraced vineyards of the Lavaux, to Lausanne, home to a boisterous student population and the International Olympic Committee and Vevey (of Nestlé fame), whizzing by fairy-tale châteaux, luxurious lakeside manors and sparkling 'beaches', is one you simply must take.
Explore Lake Geneva & Vaud
- Château de Chillon
If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…
- Chaplin's World
This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
- Alimentarium
Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…
- AAQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium
Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade…
- PPeak Walk by Tissot
On clear days the views from this world-first peak-to-peak footbridge are heaven-sent; think legendary Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, plus Eiger, Mönch…
- MMusée Cantonal des Beaux Arts
To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…
- OOlympic Museum
Musée Olympique is easily Lausanne’s most lavish museum and an essential stop for sports buffs (and kids). State-of-the-art installations recount the…
- Cathédrale de Notre Dame
Lausanne’s Gothic cathedral, Switzerland’s finest, stands proudly at the heart of the Old Town. Raised in the 12th and 13th centuries on the site of…
- QQueen: The Studio Experience
British rock band Queen recorded seven albums in this lovingly preserved studio (they also owned the joint from 1979 to 1993), and a visit here will give…
