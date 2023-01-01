Queen: The Studio Experience

British rock band Queen recorded seven albums in this lovingly preserved studio (they also owned the joint from 1979 to 1993), and a visit here will give you a strong sense of their oeuvre and relationship with the town. Charming paraphernalia (handwritten lyric notes and the like) means this shrine of sorts definitely has a kind of magic. Best of all, it's free!

The experience offers the possibility of mixing tracks and signing the wall outside the studio's door, making it a hands-on affair. Other luminaries who have used the hallowed space include David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Rolling Stones.