This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the Corsier-sur-Vevey mansion where Chaplin spent his last quarter century – and a purpose-built interactive studio, the exhibits include multimedia displays, excerpts from Chaplin's films, recreations of film sets, family photos and other evocative memorabilia, right down to Chaplin's trademark hat and cane. A tour of the mansion's splendid gardens rounds out the visit.

Chaplin's World is about 3km north of Vevey, by the A9 motorway. Bus 212, departing Vevey station every 30 minutes from 5.30am to 7pm in the direction of Fenil-sur-Corsier, will get you to the 'Corsier-sur-Vevey, Chaplin' stop (Sfr4.80) in less than 15 minutes.

Allow at least a couple of hours to do this place justice; better yet, make an entire day of it with visits to the on-site restaurant and gift shop.