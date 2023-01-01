Alimentarium

Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and present. Boring it is not. Its displays are clearly meant to entertain as well as inform, starting with the gigantic silver fork that sticks out of the water in front of the lakeside mansion (a great picnic spot, thanks to the handful of wooden chairs screwed into the rocks here on the lakeshore).

Particularly fun are the Alimentarium's cooking workshops for both adults and kids, guided tours for families, and gardening workshops. Finish up with a healthy lunch in the museum restaurant.

