Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg

Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment. On your right upon entering, inside the Chapelle du Saint Sépulcre, is an exceptionally lifelike sculptural group (1433) depicting Christ’s burial. Unless you suffer vertigo, or are of poor health, a 368-step climb of the cathedral’s 74m-tall tower for remarkable views over the medieval town should be considered a must-do.