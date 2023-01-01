Espace Jean Tinguely – Niki de Saint Phalle

Jump on the button to watch the Retable de l’Abondance Occidentale et du Mercantilisme Totalitaire (1989–90) make its allegorical comment on Western opulence. This museum, created in memory of Fribourg’s modern artistic prodigy, Jean Tinguely (1925–91), is located in a tramway depot dating to 1900. The nifty space showcases his machines alongside the boldly out-there creations of French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle (1930–2002), who worked with Tinguely from the 1950s until his death.