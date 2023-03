Fribourg’s art and history museum, with an excellent collection of late Gothic sculpture and painting, is housed in the Renaissance Hôtel Ratzé. Gothic meets Goth in the underground chamber, where religious statues are juxtaposed with some of Jean Tinguely’s sculptural creations. Don't miss the museum's walled, bench-clad garden, pierced by a Niki de St Phalle sculpture – it's a beautiful picnic spot.