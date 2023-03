Legend has it that in 1476 a messenger sprinted from Murten to Fribourg to relay the joyous news that the Swiss had defeated Charles the Bold…only to drop dead with exhaustion on arrival. Onlookers, saddened by this tragic twist, took the linden twig from the messenger’s hat, planted it and cared for it – the tree you see today, over half a millennium later, is born of that very twig.