About 14km east of Môtiers, a short walk leads to the enormous abyss known as the Creux du Van (Rocky Hole) – van is a word of Celtic origin meaning 'rock'. Created by glacial erosion, the spectacular crescent-moon wall interrupts the habitually green rolling countryside in startling fashion: imagine an enormous gulf 1km long and 440m deep. The way the vast canyon seemingly appears out of nowhere as you approach it from the field above is mind-blowing.

If you're using a GPS (or Google Maps) to find the place, search for 'Ferme Restaurant le Soliat' or 'Le Petites Fauconnières' and you won't get way-laid.