Heading uphill along Rue du Château, walk through the medieval city gate to view the Tour des Prisons, Neuchâtel's oldest structure, with foundations that go back to the 10th century. In years past you could climb the tower's steep steps for lake and Alpine views, but at time of writing the tower remained closed for repairs from a 2015 fire.
Prison Tower
Neuchâtel
