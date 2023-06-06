Neuchâtel

Snuggled up against the foothills of the Jura Mountains, Neuchâtel is the jewel in the crown of its eponymous lake – an attractive medieval waterfront city with a rich history and a delightful Old Town.

  • Laténium

    Laténium

    Neuchâtel

    This impressive modern museum and adjacent archaeological park, 3km northeast of Neuchâtel on the waterfront in Hauterive, is the largest of its kind in…

  • Musée d’Art et d’Histoire

    Musée d’Art et d’Histoire

    Neuchâtel

    The museum is notable for three clockwork androids made between 1764 and 1774 by watchmaker Jaquet Droz. The Writer can be programmed to dip his pen in an…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Neuchâtel

    The Old Town streets are peppered with 18th-century mansions and decorative fountains. Heading uphill along Rue du Château, walk through the medieval city…

  • Fontaine de la Justice

    Fontaine de la Justice

    Neuchâtel

    One of two fanciful fountains featuring gold-leaf galore that can be found in Neuchâtel's Old Town (the other is the Fontaine du Banneret). It features a…

  • Église Collégiale

    Église Collégiale

    Neuchâtel

    The interior of the largely Gothic Église Collégiale is a mix of Romanesque elements (notably the triple apse). Facing the main entrance is a statue of…

  • Prison Tower

    Prison Tower

    Neuchâtel

    Heading uphill along Rue du Château, walk through the medieval city gate to view the Tour des Prisons, Neuchâtel's oldest structure, with foundations that…

  • Mt Chaumont

    Mt Chaumont

    Neuchâtel

    Soak up views across the three lakes to the Alps from Mt Chaumont (1160m), a ride on bus 7 from Neuchâtel to La Coudre then a 12-minute funicular ride up…

  • Fontaine du Banneret

    Fontaine du Banneret

    Neuchâtel

    This elaborate, ornate fountain features a banner-wielding knight standing atop a pillar with lots of gold-leaf detail. The Fontaine de la Justice is of…

