This impressive modern museum and adjacent archaeological park, 3km northeast of Neuchâtel on the waterfront in Hauterive, is the largest of its kind in Switzerland. It's an atmospheric trip back in time, from local prehistory to the Renaissance. Its permanent collection is an exploration of human evolution in Europe from Neanderthal to modern times and spans eight rooms or zones filled with artefacts, human skeletons, models and hands-on educational stations. Check the website for details of complementary visiting exhibitions.

It's free to wander the grounds of the park surrounding the museum. To get here take bus 1 from Pl Pury to the Musée d’Archéologie stop, or ride the free ferry (limited departures) from Neuchâtel: check the website for links to up-to-date timetables.