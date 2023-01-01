About 8km south of La Chaux-de-Fonds, just off Rte N20, Vue-des-Alpes (1283m) is a mountain pass popular for its two 7.3km and 11km mountain-bike loop trails and for its 700m luge, Toboggan Géant. In winter locals sledge, snowshoe and ski down the gentle slopes (three drag lifts) or along 53km of cross-country trails. Year-round it offers jaw-dropping views of the distant Alps over the thee lakes of Drei-Seen-Land.

If you don't have your own wheels, catch bus 370 from La Chaux-de-Fonds station to stop Vue-des-Alps (Sfr4.20, 15 minutes).