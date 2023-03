This nature park, covering almost 300 sq km of terrain south of the River Doubs to the Franches Montanges, is characterised by undulating hills, deep forests and wooded pastures riddled with walking and cross-country trails (look for the yellow markers). Around 60,000 people live within its bounds. The park includes the village of Les Brenets (and the wonderful Saut du Doubs) and St Ursanne.