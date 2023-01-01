Saut du Doubs

Top choice in The Jura Mountains

The River Doubs, which forms part of the Swiss–French border, widens out at the peaceful village of Les Brenets, 15km southwest of La Chaux-de-Fonds. It takes a little over an hour to walk from the village along Lac des Brenets to the Saut du Doubs (no vehicular access), a splendid crashing waterfall where the river cascades 27m into a natural pool. If walking poses challenges, boats operated by Navigation sur le Lac des Brenets will get you there.

Le Locle–Les Brenets trains (Sfr3.60, seven minutes) are frequent.

Suggest an Edit