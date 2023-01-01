AQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium

Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade that appears to be clad in shimmering fish scales. Using cutting-edge technology, it takes an immersive, eco-aware look at the world’s freshwaters, whisking you around five continents, from Europe’s glaciers to the Amazon.

In the zones and tanks that straddle several levels, there are some 10,000 fish and reptiles to admire. You’ll begin in Europe, with the glaciers of the Alps, the Rhône River and Mediterranean, before heading up to Africa with its brightly coloured fish and crocodiles, the Amazon with its toothy piranhas, and the mangroves of Asia and Oceania.