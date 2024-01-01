Escaliers du Marché

This timber-canopied staircase with tiled roof heads up the hill from Pl de la Palud to Rue Pierre Viret and beyond to the cathedral.

Nearby Lausanne attractions

1. Fontaine de la Justice

0.04 MILES

Sculpted by Laurent Perroud between 1584 and 1585, this striking fountain features a statue of a blindfolded woman bearing a sword and scales with four…

2. Musée Historique de Lausanne

0.05 MILES

Until the 15th century, the city’s bishops resided in this lovely manor across from the cathedral (after which it became a jail, then a court, then a…

3. Place de la Palud

0.06 MILES

In the heart of the Vieille Ville (Old Town), this pretty as a picture 9th-century medieval market square, was once bogland. For five centuries it has…

4. Hôtel de Ville

0.07 MILES

Offices of the City of Lausanne are housed in the 17th-century Hôtel de Ville and whilst you can pop your head in the foyer for a snoop, it's not open to…

5. Cathédrale de Notre Dame

0.07 MILES

Lausanne’s Gothic cathedral, Switzerland’s finest, stands proudly at the heart of the Old Town. Raised in the 12th and 13th centuries on the site of…

7. Palais de Rumine

0.1 MILES

This robust neo-Renaissance palace (1904) was designed by Gaspard André. In 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed here, finalising the break-up of the…

8. Château St Maire

0.18 MILES

Built between 1400 and 1430, Lausanne's hilltop château is thought to have been designed by Italian masters from the Aosta Valley, such are its…