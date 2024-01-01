Built between 1400 and 1430, Lausanne's hilltop château is thought to have been designed by Italian masters from the Aosta Valley, such are its similarities to the older fortress in Verona. The building has been the seat of the cantonal government since 1803 and as such, it's not open to the public.
Château St Maire
Lausanne
