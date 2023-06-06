Shop
Surrounded by vineyards, rolling down a trio of hillsides to the lakeshore, Switzerland’s fourth-largest city, Lausanne, likes to think it gives Geneva a run for its money.
Lausanne’s Gothic cathedral, Switzerland’s finest, stands proudly at the heart of the Old Town. Raised in the 12th and 13th centuries on the site of…
Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade…
To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…
Musée Olympique is easily Lausanne’s most lavish museum and an essential stop for sports buffs (and kids). State-of-the-art installations recount the…
In the heart of the Vieille Ville (Old Town), this pretty as a picture 9th-century medieval market square, was once bogland. For five centuries it has…
High-calibre temporary art expositions grace this beautiful 19th-century residence ensnared in the green peace and tranquillity of the Bois de Sauvabelin…
Brut means crude or rough, and that’s what you get in this extraordinary gallery with its huge collection of works by untrained artists (many from the…
This robust neo-Renaissance palace (1904) was designed by Gaspard André. In 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed here, finalising the break-up of the…
This small but mighty Swiss city appeals thanks to its gorgeous lakeside location, youthful vibe and cultural riches.
Visiting Lausanne? Make time to experience these six best day trips within easy reach of the Swiss city.
