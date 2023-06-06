Lausanne

Skyline of Lausanne, Switzerland as seen from the Cathedral hill at sunset zoomed-in on the tower of St-Francois Church. Lake Leman (Lake Geneva) and the French Alps provide a beautiful background.

Overview

Surrounded by vineyards, rolling down a trio of hillsides to the lakeshore, Switzerland’s fourth-largest city, Lausanne, likes to think it gives Geneva a run for its money.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cathedral of Notre Dame in Lausanne

    Cathédrale de Notre Dame

    Lausanne

    Lausanne’s Gothic cathedral, Switzerland’s finest, stands proudly at the heart of the Old Town. Raised in the 12th and 13th centuries on the site of…

  • AQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium

    AQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium

    Lausanne

    Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade…

  • Musée Cantonal des Beaux Arts

    Musée Cantonal des Beaux Arts

    Lausanne

    To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…

  • Olympic Museum

    Olympic Museum

    Lausanne

    Musée Olympique is easily Lausanne’s most lavish museum and an essential stop for sports buffs (and kids). State-of-the-art installations recount the…

  • Place de la Palud

    Place de la Palud

    Lausanne

    In the heart of the Vieille Ville (Old Town), this pretty as a picture 9th-century medieval market square, was once bogland. For five centuries it has…

  • Fondation de l’Hermitage

    Fondation de l’Hermitage

    Lausanne

    High-calibre temporary art expositions grace this beautiful 19th-century residence ensnared in the green peace and tranquillity of the Bois de Sauvabelin…

  • Musée de l’Art Brut

    Musée de l’Art Brut

    Lausanne

    Brut means crude or rough, and that’s what you get in this extraordinary gallery with its huge collection of works by untrained artists (many from the…

  • Palais de Rumine

    Palais de Rumine

    Lausanne

    This robust neo-Renaissance palace (1904) was designed by Gaspard André. In 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed here, finalising the break-up of the…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

This small but mighty Swiss city appeals thanks to its gorgeous lakeside location, youthful vibe and cultural riches.

Day Trips

Visiting Lausanne? Make time to experience these six best day trips within easy reach of the Swiss city.

Articles

Latest stories from Lausanne

Lausanne Switzerland , 26 June 2020 : People at creative artisans market on Place de la Palud or Palud square in Lausanne Vaud Switzerland; Shutterstock ID 1782839900; purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles; job: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; client: Best things to do in Lausanne; other: Brian Healy 1782839900 2020, angle, artisans, building, canton, city, city hall, creative, crowded, editorial, hall, historic, historical, iconic, june, landmark, lausanne, lot, market, old, palud, pedestrian, people, persons, place, place de la palud, scenic, square, street, summer, sunny, switzerland, symbol, tourism, tourists, town hall, travel, vaud, wide People at creative artisans market on Place de la Palud or Palud square in Lausanne Vaud Switzerland

Activities

How to get the most of Lausanne, in 11 ways

Nov 21, 2024 • 9 min read

