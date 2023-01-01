Fondation de l’Hermitage

High-calibre temporary art expositions grace this beautiful 19th-century residence ensnared in the green peace and tranquillity of the Bois de Sauvabelin on Lausanne’s northern fringe. A delight to stroll, the wooded park has a lake and contemporary 35m-tall wooden watchtower with spiral staircase to climb (great views).

Prolong the inspiring cultural foray with a guided visit and Sunday brunch (Sfr62) in the foundation’s lovely cafe-bistro L’Esquisse or, on Friday or Saturday evening, take the guided visit at 6.45pm followed by dinner (Sfr89). Both require an advance phone reservation.

Bus 16 links Bois de Sauvabelin with Place St François in town.