This robust neo-Renaissance palace (1904) was designed by Gaspard André. In 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed here, finalising the break-up of the Ottoman Empire after WWI. Today it's a one-stop cultural shop housing collections that comprise the cantonal museums of zoology, geology, archaeology and history, and money. Admission to all collections is free, but you must obtain a ticket from one of the building's three ticket windows.