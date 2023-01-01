Maison Cailler

Cailler has been making chocolate since 1825, and its entertaining factory tours take visitors on an extravagant twirl through chocolate history, made even sweeter by generous free samples. Cailler also offers a themed series of one- to 2½-hour chocolate workshops, some designed for children. These include a factory tour and must be reserved in advance by email or telephone. Find the factory in Broc, 2km north of Gruyères. By train, it's an easy (if circuitous) 25-minute trip; disembark at Broc-Fabrique.