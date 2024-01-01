Musée gruérien et Bibliothèque de Bulle

Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura

Nestled inside Bulle's romantically turreted 13th-century chateau, this museum presents a rich portrait of local history; watch for interesting temporary exhibitions. From May to September the castle-museum is a meeting point for free one- to 1½-hour guided walking tours of Bulle town.

  • Château de Chillon

    Château de Chillon

    15.33 MILES

    If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…

  • Rooftops in the old town district of Bern.

    Berner Altstadt

    29.35 MILES

    Bern’s flag-bedecked medieval centre has 6km of covered arcades and cellar shops and bars descending from the streets. After a devastating fire in 1405,…

  • x-default

    Chaplin's World

    13.89 MILES

    This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…

  • Alimentarium in the centre of Vevey.

    Alimentarium

    14.9 MILES

    Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…

  • Creux du Van.

    Creux du Van

    27.44 MILES

    About 14km east of Môtiers, a short walk leads to the enormous abyss known as the Creux du Van (Rocky Hole) – van is a word of Celtic origin meaning 'rock…

  • Peak walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000.

    Peak Walk by Tissot

    21.21 MILES

    On clear days the views from this world-first peak-to-peak footbridge are heaven-sent; think legendary Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, plus Eiger, Mönch…

  • Tympanum of the St Nicolas cathedral in the city of Fribourg, Switzerland showing the scene of the Last Judgment.

    Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg

    14 MILES

    Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment…

  • 514866764 Architecture; Bern; Bern Canton; Bern-Mittelland; Blue; Construction Industry; Downtown District; Dusk; Europe; Famous Place; Photography; Business Finance and Industry; Capital Cities; City; City Street; Cityscape; Clock; Clock Tower; Color Image; Night; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Zytglogge; Gate; History; Horizontal; Illuminated; Street; Switzerland; Tower; Town Square; Medieval; Morning; Traffic; Travel; Travel Destinations; Twilight; UNESCO; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Urban Skyline; Zytglogge clock tower lit up at night, in Bern.

    Zytglogge

    29.39 MILES

    Bern’s most famous Old Town sight, this ornate clock tower once formed part of the city’s western gate (1191–1256). Crowds congregate to watch its…

Nearby Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura attractions

1. La Maison du Gruyère

2.46 MILES

The secret behind Gruyère cheese is revealed in Pringy, directly opposite Gruyères train station (1.5km below town). Cheesemaking takes place three to…

2. Maison Cailler

2.47 MILES

Cailler has been making chocolate since 1825, and its entertaining factory tours take visitors on an extravagant twirl through chocolate history, made…

3. Château de Gruyères

2.51 MILES

This bewitching turreted castle, home to 19 different counts of Gruyères, who controlled the Sarine Valley from the 11th to 16th centuries, was rebuilt…

5. HR Giger Museum

2.51 MILES

Biomechanical art fills this space, dedicated to the man behind the alien in the Alien films – Chur-born, Zürich-based Giger (b 1940). The museum bar…

6. Fromagerie d’Alpage de Moléson

3.92 MILES

At this 17th-century fromagerie d'alpage (mountain dairy), 5km southwest of Gruyères in Moléson-sur-Gruyères, cheese is made in summer using old-fashioned…

7. Musée de Charmey

5.17 MILES

This simple little local-history museum, housed in a mountain chalet atop the Charmey Tourisme office, explores life in the town throughout the ages. It's…