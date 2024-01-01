Nestled inside Bulle's romantically turreted 13th-century chateau, this museum presents a rich portrait of local history; watch for interesting temporary exhibitions. From May to September the castle-museum is a meeting point for free one- to 1½-hour guided walking tours of Bulle town.
Musée gruérien et Bibliothèque de Bulle
Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura
