Château de Gruyères

This bewitching turreted castle, home to 19 different counts of Gruyères, who controlled the Sarine Valley from the 11th to 16th centuries, was rebuilt after a fire in 1493. Inside you can view period furniture, tapestries and modern ‘fantasy art’, plus watch a 20-minute multimedia film about Gruyères' history. Don’t miss the short footpath that weaves its way around the castle. Combined tickets covering the château and other area attractions are available.