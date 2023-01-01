This bewitching turreted castle, home to 19 different counts of Gruyères, who controlled the Sarine Valley from the 11th to 16th centuries, was rebuilt after a fire in 1493. Inside you can view period furniture, tapestries and modern ‘fantasy art’, plus watch a 20-minute multimedia film about Gruyères' history. Don’t miss the short footpath that weaves its way around the castle. Combined tickets covering the château and other area attractions are available.
Château de Gruyères
Top choice in Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura
Share