Slung on a hillock opposite Château de Tourbillon is this 11th- to 13th-century château that grew up around a fortified basilica. The church interior reveals beautifully carved choir stalls, a frescoed apse and the world’s oldest playable organ from 1440; summertime concerts on Saturday (4pm) are magical. The château also hosts the Musée Cantonal d’Histoire and nestles a lunchtime cafe with view within its walls.