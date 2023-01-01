Fondation Pierre Arnaud

Don't miss this stunning art gallery with mountain peaks looming large on its dazzling mirrored facade and silver-leafed edelweiss in the Alpine rooftop garden. Inside is equally brilliant, with the gallery hosting two contemporary art exhibitions each year. End with lunch in L'Indigo, the museum bistro with wooden-decking terrace looking across the serene water of Lac du Louché to the mountains beyond. Take bus No 353 from La Poste bus stop in Crans-Montana to Lens (Sfr4.40, 20 minutes).