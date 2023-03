These glacier falls are a bang-crash spectacle. Inside the mountain, up to 20,000L of water per second corkscrews through ravines and potholes shaped by the swirling waters. The 10 falls drain from 24 sq km of Alpine glaciers and snow deposits. It's a 45-minute walk to the falls from Lauterbrunnen, or take bus 141 from the train station (Sfr3.60, nine minutes).