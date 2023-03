In summer the Allmendhubel funicular takes you above Mürren to a panoramic restaurant and the Skyline Chill relaxation area, where funky wave-shaped loungers grant wraparound mountain views. Kids will love the giant butterflies, marmot burrows and alpine flowers at the adventure playground.

From here, you can set out on many walks, including the famous North Face Trail. There’s also a kid-friendly adventure trail (one hour).