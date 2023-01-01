Rising between the Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen Valleys, 2230m Männlichen has sensational views deep into the glaciated heart of the region. These are best appreciated on hikes that begin at the cable-car station, including the 1½-hour Panoramaweg to Kleine Scheidegg and the kid-focused Lieselotte Trail to Holenstein. When the flakes fall in winter, the mountain has plenty of cruisy skiing below the peaks of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau and a thrillingly bumpy, bendy toboggan run.