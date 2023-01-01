Marking the cantonal frontier with Uri is the vertiginous Furka Pass (2431m), the run up to which offers superlative views over the fissured Rhône glacier. From the tiny Valais village of Gletsch (1762m) the road climbs almost continuously for 10km to the pass. Generally opening about 1 June each year (depending on snowfall and weather conditions), the Furka Pass is the gateway into southeast Switzerland. From the pass it's 21km jaw-dropping drive down countless hairpin curves to Andermatt (1437m).