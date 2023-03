The Hasli Valley is laced with 300km of signposted walking trails. A huge hit is this 170m-long, 100m-high suspension bridge, Europe’s longest and highest. To reach the bridge from Meiringen, take a train to Innertkirchen, then a bus to Nessental, Triftbahn. Here a cable car takes you up to 1022m, from where it’s a 1½- to two-hour walk to the bridge (1870m).

Hikers come to balance above the majestic Trift glacier, as it becomes meltwater more swiftly than it once did.